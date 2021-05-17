PM’s decision to withdraw from webinar organized by tobacco company lauded

Health advocates on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his withdrawal from a webinar that was being organized by an international tobacco company, terming it a proof of government’s commitment to control tobacco use in the country.

The activists said the PM’s attendance would have sent a wrong message to the international community as this was a violation of the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

The online webinar – which takes place this week – is about Asia’s role in global recovery in the post-Covid era, and will involve heads of cabinet from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Malaysia and Nepal, among other countries. This event is being sponsored by Philip Morris Japan.

Country Representative of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids Malik Imran said this was a positive development and showed the prime minister’s commitment to control tobacco use in the country especially in the youth. He said the prime minister may not have been fully informed about the event and its sponsors; otherwise he would have refused to attend the webinar in the first place. The tobacco related diseases have been causing a Rs 615 billion to the national exchequer per annum, according to a latest report by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics [PIDE]. This amounts to 1.6 percent of the country’s GDP which experts said could be reduced significantly by imposing health levy on the tobacco use.

Khalil Ahmed, program manager at the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child, said that Pakistan was signatory to the UN convention on child rights and the prime minister’s attendance at the event would have been a clear violation of it. He said that Pakistan’s 50 percent population would consist of children who were directly suffering from direct and second hand smoking. The prime minister and other top government functionaries should have been aware of the tobacco industries’ tactics to influence the policies in their favor, he said.

The tobacco causes at least 170,000 deaths per annum in Pakistan while thousands daily start using the product, causing billions of rupees health burden on the national exchequer.