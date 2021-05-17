Henry Cavill responds to social media ‘gossip’ about his private life

Superman star Henry Cavill slammed social media speculation about his love life and declared his love for girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. “Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement,” the 38-year-old British actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie with Viscuso, 31, a Hollywood executive. “I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating,’ It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”













