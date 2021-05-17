Matt Lucas says ‘Bake Off’ cast and crew are going into COVID bubble before filming

Matt Lucas has said the cast and crew of The Great British Bake Off are going into a COVID bubble ahead of the new series to ensure they can taste each other’s bakes and that judge Paul Hollywood can give out his famous handshakes.

The comedian – who fronts the Channel 4 baking competition alongside Noel Fielding – said shooting is due to get under way “very soon”.

He said on ITV’s Lorraine: “Like last year we’re going into a bubble. All self-isolating and getting tested.

“And then we’re going into COVID-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts.”

“I’ve seen the video clips of all the new bakers and there’s some brilliant ones in there,” he teased.

Lucas told host Lorraine Kelly he was having a blast working with Fielding on the much-loved show.

“He’s so funny,” he said.

“And of course we’ve both been in double acts – we’re used to being in that dynamic. So when we write together we understand the rhythms to go, ‘Oh actually, I’ve thought of this joke, but you have it.’

“Noel is really generous like that. He comes up with very funny things for me to say.”

The star is the newest member of Bake Off, joining the series in 2020 after Fielding’s former co-host Sandi Toksvig announced she was leaving the tent.

He admitted he battled the nerves before he got started but that judges Hollywood and Prue Leith were “so friendly” and “so welcoming”.

“I was so nervous going into this hugely popular show and Sandi had left very big boots to fill,” he said. “But it’s great, so much fun to be a part of.”

Lorraine is on weekdays from 9am on ITV and on catch up on ITV Hub.