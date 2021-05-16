Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur flouts coronavirus SOPs on Eid

Despite the government’s strict instructions regarding the observance of Covid-19 protocols during Eid holidays, its own ministers seem to condone the standard operating procedures formulated to curb the spread of coronavirus on Sunday.

One such politician who flouted the corona SOPs was Federal Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur. Though there was a strict lockdown and Section 144 was imposed in Dera Ismael Khan, the minister did not care to follow the social curbs. He continued his political and social activities during the Eid holidays. He was also seen meeting with people and exchanging greetings on Eid day. The minister blatantly ignored the lockdown guidelines.

Two days ago, PTI MPA Fazal Elahi had openly flouted the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) as he continued to receive guests at his hujra (guestroom) on Eid days. Neither Fazal nor anyone from amongst his visitors wore a facemask or maintained social distancing. The MPA kept shaking hands with people as well as hugging them. This is notwithstanding the fact that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khand announced celebrating Eid with simplicity.

However, later speaking to the media, PTI MPA Fazal Elahi said although implementation on the coronavirus-related SOPs was continuing in the province, still the Pakhtuns could not detach themselves from their traditions. “History bears testimony to the fact that a Pakhtun’s hujra had never been empty even during times of wars,” he said, and added, “People of my constituency love me, and I cannot distance myself from them merely because of the pandemic.” Reporter Sajid Baloch.