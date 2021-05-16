RESCUE 1122 RESPONDS TO 10674 EMERGENCIES DURING THREE EID DAYS

The Director-General Punjab Emergency Service, Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 provided emergency care to 10768 emergency victims of 10674 emergencies across the province of Punjab during three Eid days. The Rescue Service responded to 4208 emergencies of road traffic crashes in which 41 precious lives were lost, whereas 338 people died of medical emergencies during three days of Eid. The Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services responded to 4208 emergencies of road traffic crashes, 4937 medical emergencies, 303 crime incidents, 221 fire incidents and more than 800 other emergencies such as delivery cases, fall from a height, electric shock and occupational injuries. Besides that Rescue Teams also performed duties at Expo Corona Triage and Vaccination center to facilitate the health department in the vaccination process and Triage and shifting of Covid-19 patients to hospitals.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer held at Rescue Headquarters here on Sunday. All head of Wings from Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy were also present at this occasion. He expressed his serious concern over the loss of precious human lives in both emergencies of road traffic crashes and drowning emergencies during Eid days. He analyzed that at least 2490 people were gravely injured in road traffic crashes in these days due to reckless driving despite of lockdown, who were shifted to the various hospital across Punjab in which 41 people died. Out of which 499 victims received head injuries, 252 multiple fractures, 830 Single fractures, 71 spinal injuries were reported during three Eid days, whereas, 2398 victims with minor injuries were provided first aid at the spot by trained medical teams of the Service. He further said that in 4937 medical emergencies, 2779 critically ill patients were shifted to the hospital and 1588 minor patients were given medical aid on the spot while 338 people were died due to their serious illness.

The meeting was also informed that higher number of emergencies occurred in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal in three Eid days. The Emergency Service Lahore responded to 1572 emergencies including 582 road traffic crashes. Faisalabad responded to 795 emergencies including 383 RTCs, Multan dealt 856 emergencies with 389 RTCs, Bahawalpur responded to 524 emergencies with 323 RTCs and Sahiwal dealt 428 emergencies including 262 RTCs during Eid Holidays.

The Head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the Director-General that Emergency Plans for Eid were implemented in all Districts of Punjab. He was further briefed that more than 11 thousand rescuers performed their duties in three shifts at 650 key points established across Punjab including 250 key points of emergency vehicles and 400 Motorbike Ambulances. In this regard, Emergency Ambulance, Fire and Rescue vehicles were deployed at all major Eid prayer sites and sensitive areas along with trained emergency staff to provide immediate pre-hospital emergency cover in all Districts of Punjab.

At this occasion, DG Rescue Punjab said that road traffic crashes can be reduced while adopting road safety measures and Road Safety laws as nothing is important than human life. He requested all drivers to drive carefully especially Motorbike drivers because almost 80 to 85% of accident injuries involve Motorbikes. He also requested the public for the timely call at 1122 in case of any emergency as the only timely call can ensure the timely emergency response to any incident. Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated all rescuers who performed their duty on Eid-ul-Fitr by sacrificing their own Eids.