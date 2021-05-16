Chileans vote for body to rewrite dictatorship-era constitution

Chileans head to the polls Sunday in a second day of voting to elect 155 people who will rewrite the country’s dictatorship-era constitution in a bid to address deep-seated social inequality that gave rise to deadly protests in 2019. Some 14 million people are eligible to vote this weekend in what many consider to be Chile’s most important election since its return to democracy 31 years ago.

More than three million people, or approximately 20.4 percent of the electorate, cast their ballot Saturday, according to the country’s Electoral Service. “I hope that we have a constitution that captures the soul of our nation,” President Sebastian Pinera said after casting his ballot in the capital Santiago.