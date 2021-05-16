Senior ANP leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan dies

PESHAWAR: Begum Naseem Wali Khan, former Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and widow of ANP leader Abdul Wali Khan died on Sunday.

According the family sources, she was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments.

According to the statement issued by the ANP on Twitter , Wali’s funeral prayers will be offered at 6pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

رہبر تحریک خان عبدالولی خان کی شریک حیات (بیوہ) اور عوامی نیشنل پارٹی کی سابق صوبائی صدر بیگم نسیم ولی خان بقضائے الہی وفات پاگئی ہے۔ انکی نمازجنازہ آج شام چھ بجے ولی باغ چارسدہ میں ادا کی جائیگی۔ انا للّٰہ و انا الیہ راجعون pic.twitter.com/TK1CbiEWQr — Awami National Party (@ANPMarkaz) May 16, 2021

A veteran politician, Wali was elected to the provincial assembly three times in the past.