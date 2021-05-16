Daily Times

Sunday, May 16, 2021


,

Senior ANP leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan dies

Web Desk

PESHAWAR: Begum Naseem Wali Khan, former Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and widow of ANP leader Abdul Wali Khan died on Sunday.

According the family sources, she was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments.

According to the statement issued by the ANP on Twitter , Wali’s funeral prayers will be offered at 6pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

A veteran politician, Wali was elected to the provincial assembly three times in the past.

