Sunday, May 16, 2021


President Alvi expresses deep grief over death of Naseem Wali

PESHAWAR:President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of veteran leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

The president, in his condolence message, prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family over her death, a press release said.

The president said that late Begum’s political contributions would be remembered for long.

Begum Naseem Wali Khan, former Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and widow of ANP leader Abdul Wali Khan died on Sunday.

According the family sources, she was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments.

According to the statement issued by the ANP on Twitter , Wali’s funeral prayers will be offered at 6pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

A veteran politician, Wali was elected to the provincial assembly three times in the past.

