Prince Harry thought about quitting royal life in his 20s

Prince Harry compared his royal experience to being on The Truman Show and living in a zoo. The Duke of Sussex said during a Thursday episode of the Armchair Expert podcast that he contemplated quitting royal life on several occasions while in his 20s. He spoke candidly with host Dax Shepard about keeping his relationship with Meghan a secret and dealing with the UK media scrutiny. Harry thought his life was like the 1998 Jim Carrey film The Truman Show. The film tells a story about Truman Burbank’s life being televised through hidden cameras while encountering people who were hired actors. Harry said it was a heavy burden and he struggled to deal with being a member of the royal family. He feared that his pregnant wife and son, Archie, would have to deal with the spotlight the same way his late mother, Princess Diana, had to deal with the enormous attention. In 1997, Diana died in a car crash at the age of 36 in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi.