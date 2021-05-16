Mathira’s father passes away, urges fans to pray for him

Father of bold social media personality Mathira has passed away on Thursday.

Mathira took to her Instagram and informed fans about her father’s demise sharing a heartfelt note for him.

“Time doesn’t seem to heal the heartache this time. I miss you so much and I hope you are in a better place. If tears could bring you back to the world, I know you would be alive now, but since we have no power over life occurrences, I will keep praying for you till the day we meet again. I miss you, Baba #myhero #myfirstlove. I wish I could hug for the last time and empty my heart out! Please pray for him,” she wrote.