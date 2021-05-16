Buzdar directs crackdown on profiteers, hoarders

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch an indiscriminate crackdown on the artificial price-hikers, profiteers and hoarders in the province.

In a statement on Saturday, the chief minister directed the Cabinet Committee For Price Control to ensure availability of essential items at fixed rates to the public and warned that no laxity or negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He further directed to initiate legal action against artificial price-hikers. He said that under Anti-Hoarding Ordinance 2020 action should also be taken against the hoarders. Buzdar said that such elements do not deserve any leniency and the government will go to the last extent in providing relief to the people of the province. Curbing such mafia is necessary to safeguard the rights of consumers. He said that the government will take all possible administrative measures for ensuring the stability in the prices of essential commodities.

He said that illegal increase in the prices of essential items will not be tolerated. The rights of a common man will be protected in the present scenario. All out measures will be taken in providing relief to the people. Those involved in hoarding and profiteering are not only the lawbreaker but also of the enemy of the society, he concluded.

Buzdar also condemned the opposition for politicising national issues like the coronavirus pandemic. He said that opposition leaders have proved that they do not care for the public and these people have always promoted the politics of chaos and vested interest.

Their ruthless attitude shows that for them human lives have no value. Usman Buzdar bashed the rejected gang and said that these elements did not stop scoring points even on corona pandemic. He said that the opposition has always exhibited irresponsible behaviour on every important issue including corona.

Separately, Buzdar in his message on the occasion of International Day of Families, said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to strengthen the social ties for a sustainable development. The role of digital technology cannot be ignored for social development as well as in family strengthening.

The family unit is a glorious part of the Eastern traditions. “Giving importance to the family is also a divine order and the Sunnah of our Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). Those who work together are also like family members and my team is like a family for me and it is my duty to take care of them,” he added.

Buzdar termed the deprived segment of the society a part of “our social family,” saying that taking care of them is also an important obligation. He said, “Birds, animals and trees are also like a member of our earth family, they also need to be looked after.” All Muslims are like a family and sacrifice is necessary to make this bound more strong. Family ties keep stronger, if everybody should be given his due rights.

On the occasion of International Day of Families, Buzdar asked people to stay at home with their families and inculcate the sentiments of love and affection.