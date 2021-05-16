IG Punjab commends police force for ensuring best security arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Saturday appreciated the performance of the entire force in ensuring the best security arrangements for Eid gatherings.

The police chief commended the force for the best arrangements in open spaces including mosques, imambargahs, minority places of worship in all districts of the province on Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a video message issued to the force,the IGP said that as usual, Punjab Police has performed its best duty on Eid-ul-Fitr on which all officers and personnel from constable to additional IG rank have been given the best of duties, adding that he commends the tireless work and dedication of police in maintaining law and order in the province.

He further said that the officers and personnel posted in other branches including Police, CTD, Special Branch, IT Division, Public Relations Wing, Social Media, Electronic and Print Media have performed a very good duty on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and staff of branches together have made him proud of the excellent performance of duties.

The IGP hoped that the police teams would continue to perform their duties in the future as well and would spare no effort to protect the lives and property of the people and maintain law and order in the province.

He further said that Punjab Police has been performing its duties as a front line workers against the Corona epidemic and several officers and personnel of the Punjab Police embraced martyrdom due to the Corona epidemic. Many have gone through this epidemic and recovered while many are still going through it and are in the recovering phase.

The Punjab Government, the Punjab Chief Minister and the Punjab Cabinet, while acknowledging the services of the police force, have greatly appreciated it and made it a priority for the police force to get vaccinated, the police chief noted, while directing that the policeman having more than 40 years of age to immediately take advantage of this facility and vaccinate themselves and their families in all the districts of the province so that they could perform their duties of public service and protection against the Corona epidemic.