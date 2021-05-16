No ban on Sinopharm vaccine in Sindh, clarifies Wahab

The Sindh government has rejected reports that it has banned the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine. The Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday clarified in a tweet that fresh doses of the vaccine have been stopped for the time being. “This decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their 1st dose of Sinopharm #SayYesToVaccine,” he added. Wahab’s clarification was in response to a few media reports which claimed the provincial government had banned the use of the Sinopharm vaccine and had sought the names of officials who were still administering it to people. Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Saturday that all educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed till May 23 to avoid a further surge in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken in view of the current coronavirus situation, Ghani added. “During this time, educational institutions will remain open and children will be educated through online classes, WhatsApp, email and other means,” the education minister maintained. He said that, while the suspension is in effect, the principal or head of any educational institution will be allowed to call in some teachers and non-teaching staff.













