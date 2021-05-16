Fishermen advised to return back to jetties amid cyclonic conditions

The Fishermen’s Cooperative Society on Saturday advised the fishermen presently in the sea to return back to the nearby jetties in view of the cyclonic conditions. Tropical cyclone Tauktae is moving towards Gujarat coast and is expected to make landfall at the western coast of India. The fishermen’s body has advised the boats’ captains and sailors to anchor their boats at nearby safe places.” Those anchored at jetties should avoid venturing into the sea,” the society announced. “The boats that came into contact on radio or satellite should immediately move towards safer places,” the fishermen’s society announced. “The boats nearing the Gadani beach should anchor in the area, while those near Hingol to move for anchorage to the hill, while the boats near the Karachi coast should anchor at Ibrahim Hyderi and Ghorabari beaches,” the society communicated to the fishermen. Earlier, the Fisherfolk Forum had announced that the fishermen’s body has contacted the fishermen in the sea and among 1,800 fishing boats, 1,350 have returned back. The fishing boats ventured into the sea for fishing five days before the Eidul Fitr.













