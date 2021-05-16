Pakistan to receive 1.2m Covid jabs from China today

Pakistan will receive another batch of Covid vaccine from China on Sunday (today) comprising 1.2 million doses.

According to sources privy to details regarding vaccine arrival, 1.2 million doses of the Chinese vaccine will reach Islamabad on May 16. “The doses included a million jabs of China’s Sinovac vaccine and 200,000 vaccines of single-dose CanSino,” they said.

The sources further shared that another batch of two million Covid vaccine Sinovac will reach Islamabad on May 21.

Pakistan is already vaccinating its population over 40-year old, besides the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday allowing citizens aged 30 and above to sign up for Covid-19 vaccination from Sunday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, said, “As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated.”

“Starting Sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens.”