NCIPH calls dialogue to resolve conflict in Eastern Mediterranean

Activists and scholars from Pakistan issued appeal for peace and peaceful coexistence as everyone is deeply saddened by violence and ensuing escalation of conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

“We especially condemn acts of violence done within sacred spaces or to people on the way to and from sacred spaces; whether Al-Aqsa Mosque, a synagogue in Lod, or the Holy Sepulchre Church,” the National Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony (NCIPH) said in a joint statement.

“We grieve over the lives lost and the continued suffering of those involved in the ongoing conflict,” the statement said. The council upholds the human dignity of members of all faith communities in the holy land, and around the world, it said.

“We pray and call for an immediate cessation of violence and a commitment by all concerned to resolve conflicts through peaceful means, dialogue, and negotiation,” according to the statement issued here.

It said that the the National Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony appeals the interfaith movements around the world and individuals of faith, morality, and good will to stand in resolve against violence and oppression.