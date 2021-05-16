ICT appreciates citizens cooperation

The Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) on Saturday applauded the cooperation from citizens of the twin cities for compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) particularly, the ICT said, an exemplary move come to seen at closed public parks and picnic spots in twin cities during Eid holidays.

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat said that it was an excellent example of responsible citizenship as the people followed complete SOPs especially at the picnic places and parks.

He said that whilst the citizens of these cities have no other opportunity for outdoor entertainment on such festivals, they opted to remain hopeful to follow the move “stay home, stay safe” to ensure the responsibility in such testing time the country is passing through.

Earlier, he also appreciated the cooperation from the traders of the capital while implementing COVID SOPs, saying that it was a new precedent set in the federal capital in cooperation with President ICCI for the enforcement of SOPs. He thanked ICCI representatives and the trading community for joining hands with the ICT Administration in efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the ICT Administration was already overloaded with many responsibilities due to which spending more resources on the enforcement of coronavirus was difficult for it.

In his visit, Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed along with Police and Magistrates ensured that no public gatherings happen at picnic points and parks under their respective areas of jurisdiction (Lake View Park, Kinara Point, Rawal Dam , Shadra Point, Bari Imam etc.)The spots identified by media have also been cleared and police presence ensured throughout the day.