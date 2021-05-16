Controversy on Moon sighting — an unending phenomenon

Pakistan celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor and festivity amid tightened covid restrictions, on May 13th, which marked a rare occasion when the religious festivity was observed on the same day across the country.Bot only this, but after decades, Pakistani Muslims observed the holy festival along with their brethren in the rest of the world including those in the Arab nations, the US and Canada.

However, this Eid too wasn’t short of any controversy, when former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman, casted doubts over the moon sighting committee’s decision to declare Eid on Thursday i.e May 13th, and asked the nation to observe a Qaza Roza [compensatory fast].

“Government wanted a puppet Ruet-e-Hilal Committee… I cried all night over the decision of the committee,” he said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.This doesn’t stopped here, perhaps the former head of moon sighting committee was more histrionic, since it was the first time he wasn’ the one announcing the moon sighting, to over 220 million people of Pakistan. The disgruntled mufti also dragged in his old foe Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, into the controversy and said the moon sighting committee, headed by chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, was waiting for Mufti Popalzai, who every year holds unofficial meeting of the Shawwal moon sighting in Peshawar, to make the announcement about the moon.

The unhappy Mufti also recalled his old days, and while criticising the incumbent moon sighting committee chairman said that under his chairmanship no minister could dare to attend the meeting of the moon sighting committee.

Surprisingly, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary was on the same page with the Mufti Muneeb for the first time, since in his statement on the matter, had earlier said the moon’s age at the moment is 13 hours and 42 minutes, and expressed that there were “no chances of sighting the [Eid] moon today”i.e Wednesday. And took an indirect dig at the newly formed Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, noting that “Ending the holy month on a lie is not a wise thing to do,” and added that people who wished to celebrate Eid with Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan should just say so.

Mufti Munneb and Federal minister Fawad’s commentary was not new for many, since in the past they have both been in the highlights especially around the event of moon sighting. Last year, around the same time, Mufti lambasted Fawad for being vocal in his opposition of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, when he predicted the Moon’s sighting. The then Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson Mufti not only claimed that the Fawad Chaudhry, who was then the Federal Science and Technology Minister, should not only be banned but condemned Fawad’s interference in religious matters, and even went to say that moon sighting is the business of those who fast and pray.To which, Fawad denounced statre’s accommodation of religious groups when it shouldn’t be, and said that ‘maulvis’ are fine with wearing glasses to see the moon but not to use the telescopes, It’s all science and technology, the minister had remarked.

Pakistan is facing many crises and moon sighting is one of them, first, it was Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai vs Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, then it was Fawad Chaudhary vs Mufti Muneeb, and now it is the new Ruet-e Hilal Committee Chairman vs Mufti Muneeb. Mufti Muneeb has been the common element in all of these crisis led moon sightings, but what he or many others don’t realise, that the nation is already polarised, and one event of Eid which unites the divided populace- should not be made an other event of controversy and an ideal ground to settle some old scores.