Firdous flays PML-N leaders for defending party president

Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central and Punjab information secretaries for defending PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s right to bail and visit abroad for medical treatment.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said, “Both the PML-N ladies have broken records of falsehood in order to please the party supremo and his daughter for the sake of confirming their employment.”

She alleged that both the spokespersons are defending the corrupt mafia which has been involved in corruption from head to toe. Firdous reminded the PML-N leadership that Nawaz Sharif is a convicted criminal and the time of receiving kickbacks through fake development projects is over.

She said PML-N leadership must remember that the practice of so-called Khadim-e-Aala for increasing bank balance through fictitious telegraphic transfers have been exposed. She alleged that the PML-N governments broke all records of corruption and plundering of public money in development projects and those secrets were now open and known to everybody.

She said the PTI government made public the inquiry report of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project to expose their corruption before the public. She said immediate action would be taken against those responsible for irregularities and corruption in the project and they would be brought to justice. She claimed that nobody could raise a finger on the character and transparency of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.