PM expresses grief over demise of party leader in Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Zahid Mohmand, the central deputy secretary information of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). In a condolence message on Saturday, the prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. “Today we lost a dedicated young PTI worker Zahid Mohmand to Covid 19. Zahid worked to organise our Party at grassroots level in Peshawar,” the PM tweeted. The prime minister once again urged the nation to follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) of Covid-19 pandemic and wear face masks. Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,531 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours and 83 deaths. The most number of coronavirus deaths were reported in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The NCOC shared that 783,480 patients have recovered from the virus out of 874,751 positive cases and added that Punjab reported the most 324,589 cases and 9,322 deaths followed by 297,078 cases and 4,793 deaths in Sindh, 126,614 cases and 3,743 deaths in KP while Balochistan being the smallest province reported 23,814 cases and 262 deaths.













