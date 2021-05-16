Pakistan, Sudan agree to efforts for Palestine issue resolution

Pakistan and Sudan have agreed to make joint efforts at international fora for the peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue and to stop Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinians.

This understanding reached during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Sudanese Counterpart Mariam al-Mahdi on Saturday.

Both the leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including Israeli aggression and the latest situation in Palestine. The two leaders strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli barbarism against the unarmed Palestinians.

Qureshi said the ongoing Israeli belligerence against oppressed Palestinians is a sheer violation of international laws and a matter of concerns for human rights bodies. He apprised Mariam al-Mahdi of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to draw attention of the international community to stop Israeli aggression against the people of Palestine. He said Pakistan has a very clear stance over the Palestine issue to continue supporting Palestinians struggle.

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned the air strikes by Israel in Gaza that resulted in deaths and injuries to so many innocent Palestinians including children. This is yet another reprehensible action, following the increased restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of Palestinians, and the attacks in and outside Al-Aqsa Mosque, said the Foreign Office.

The indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenceless Palestinians, causing death and injuries, defies all humanitarian norms and human rights laws. Pakistan called upon the international community to put an end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violation of human rights of the Palestinian people. Establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only sustainable guarantee for peace in the region, said the Foreign office.