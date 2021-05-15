83 more die of Covid-19 in a single day across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: 83 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 1531 new positive cases of pandemic were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre said in a statement.

Statistics 15 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 30,248

Positive Cases: 1531

Positivity % : 5.06%

Deaths : 83 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 15, 2021

According to the fresh statistics issued by the NCOC, 30,248 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained 5.06 percent. The death toll from the contagion in the country has now reached to 19, 419. The most number of coronavirus deaths were reported in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in second place. Of the 83 who passed away from coronavirus on Friday, 73 had been admitted to hospitals while 36 were on ventilators. Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.

The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.