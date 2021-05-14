Germany says Hamas attacks on Israel ‘to spread fear’

BERLIN – Germany on Friday said that rockets fired by Hamas at Israel amounted to ‘terrorist attacks’ and condemned ‘anti-Semitic’ demonstrations on its own soil as the conflict intensified in the Middle East.

“These are ‘terrorist’ attacks that have only one goal: to kill people indiscriminately and arbitrarily and to spread fear,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert told a press conference.

He said that the German government defended Israel’s ‘right to self-defence’ against these attacks. Israel Army claimed that Palestinians have launched more than 1,800 rockets on Israel since Monday.

ISRAELI STRIKES

The Israeli army has launched hundreds of air strikes on Palestinians in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza. The most intense hostilities in seven years were triggered by weekend unrest at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

Germany has seen scattered demonstrations this week over the escalating conflict, with protesters shouting what German officials believe ‘anti-Semitic’ slogans and burning Israeli flags. On Tuesday, 16 people were arrested after flags were burned in front of a synagogue in Muenster and the entrance to a synagogue in Bonn was damaged by stones.

On Wednesday evening, around 180 people shouted ‘anti-Jewish’ slogans in the western city of Gelsenkirchen and were prevented from marching to a synagogue by police. On Thursday around 1,500 people gathered in the northern city of Bremen calling for freedom for Palestine in a protest which proceeded without incident, according to local police.

On Friday, the police said that they were investigating after an Israeli flag outside Duesseldorf town hall was damaged by fire. Spokesperson Steffen Seibert said Germany would not tolerate ‘anti-Semitic’ demonstrations.

“Anyone who attacks a synagogue or defiles Jewish symbols shows that for them it is not about criticising a state or the policies of a government, but about aggression and hate towards a religion and the people who belong to it,” he said.

On Thursday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had condemned the protests. “Those who burn Star of David flags in our streets and shout ‘anti-Semitic’ slogans not only abuse the freedom to demonstrate, but are committing crimes,” he told the Bild daily.

“Nothing justifies threats against Jews in Germany or attacks on synagogues in German towns,” he said. Several pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been registered to take place in the capital Berlin on Saturday.