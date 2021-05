ISLAMABAD: As many as 48 more people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan on the second day of Eid despite strict COVID-19 SOPs.

The National Command and Operation Centre reported 2,517 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the fresh statistics issued by the NCOC, 30,700 tests were conducted and the positivity ratio remained eight point one nine percent. The death toll due to the pandemic in the country has now reached 19,384.