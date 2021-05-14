Daily Times

Information Minister rubbishes reports of putting Shahbaz’s name on ECL on Eid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has dismissed the reports of putting Shahbaz Sharif’s name on Exit Control List on Eid.

In a tweet, he said these reports are not correct and no such notification has been issued yet.

fawad mediaThe minister said the Cabinet Committee however, has recommended that Shahbaz Sharif’s name should be included in the ECL and it will be implemented as per normal procedure.

