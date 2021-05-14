Information Minister rubbishes reports of putting Shahbaz’s name on ECL on Eid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has dismissed the reports of putting Shahbaz Sharif’s name on Exit Control List on Eid.

In a tweet, he said these reports are not correct and no such notification has been issued yet.

عید کے روز شہباز شریف کا نام ECLپر ڈالنے کی اطلاعات درست نہیں ہیں، ابھی تک ایسا کوئ نوٹیفیکشن نہیں ہوا ، البتہ کابینہ کمیٹی نے شہباز شریف کا نام ECL میں ڈالنے کی سفارش کی ہے اور اس پر معمول کے طریقہ کار کے مطابق عمدرآمد ہو گا https://t.co/xTQTlZuaaw — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 13, 2021

The minister said the Cabinet Committee however, has recommended that Shahbaz Sharif’s name should be included in the ECL and it will be implemented as per normal procedure.