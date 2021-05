The Chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that 88 percent of 720MW Karot HydroPower Project has been completed. In a tweet Asim Bajwa said that the first CPEC Karot Hydro project which is located at Jhelum River in Punjab is expected to be completed in April 2022. He said that total investment on the project is $1720 million while 5000 direct local employment opportunities were created under this project.