Kusal Perera to lead Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in ODIs

Kusal Perera was named the captain of Sri Lanka’s One-Day International (ODI) team for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, while Kusal Mendis was named vice-captain in the 18-man traveling squad.

The 30-year-old opening batsman takes over from Dimuth Karunaratne who led Sri Lanka in their previous ODI series against West Indies which they lost 3-0. Senior members like Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne were also overlooked.

Karunaratne had taken over the ODI captaincy just before the 2019 World Cup where he led Sri Lanka to a sixth place finish. He did win a couple of home series against Bangladesh and West Indies, but was blanked 2-0 and 3-0 in Pakistan and West Indies respectively.

The squad announced on Wednesday (May 12) also includes a few new faces. Chamika Karunaratne and Shiran Fernando earn their maiden limited-overs call up, while Binura Fernando, who has played a couple of T20Is, makes a return to the side.

Isuru Udana and Dhananjaya de Silva also make a comeback after the duo were not picked for the West Indies tour.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to leave on May 16 with the three-match ODI series beginning on May 23. All games will be played in Dhaka.

Squad: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando