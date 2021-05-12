COVID-19: Vaccine registration for 30-39 age group to start from May 16

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced to open anti-Covid vaccine registration for persons aged 30 years and above from May 16 (Sunday).

The federal minister took to Twitter to state that the government has decided to take the decision as Pakistan’s coronavirus vaccine supply has improved and its vaccination capacity was enhanced.

“As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all Federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated. Starting Sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens,” he tweeted.

On May 3, 2021, Pakistan opened registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country.

The vaccine registration for the age group has been going on since April 27, whereas walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway in the country. Vaccination centres are vaccinating people in two shifts during Ramadan, the NCOC had earlier stated.