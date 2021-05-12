APTMA worried over 10-day closure of factories

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Message patron- in-chief Gohar Ejaz has rejected the decision of the government for Eid ul Fitr holidays from May 10-16. While expressing his concerns, he stated the decision has brought the whole country practically shut down for 10 days from May 8- 17, 2021. “Shutting down the country for 10 consecutive days is unacceptable as it would create a lot of glitches for the economy, industries, particularly the exporters who will not be able to dispatch their shipments abroad due to the complete closure of banks, ports, customs, and all other departments during excessive holidays,” he added. He warned, “We cannot afford such extended holidays as they will result in giving losses of up to billions of rupees to the national exchequer and terribly affect business activities particularly the exports.” Simultaneously, it will badly affect and deprive the daily wage earners of the country of their desperately needed earnings for continuous 10 days. Workers will find it impossible to feed their families creating a social disaster, he added.

He particularly highlighted the textile industry that despite the issues and hardship, committed to double the exports. Textile manufacturers have orders in hand and are working day and night to dispatch shipments according to the agreed schedule. This decision will end up in the cancellation of orders which will not only result in losses to manufacturers but also to the country, he added. Keeping in view the social overall business climate and economic crises being faced by the country, Gohar Ejaz requested the government to review the decision of Eid ul Fitr holidays.

He said that even Bangladesh has also announced three holidays for Eid ul Fitr 2021 after the decision of the cabinet. The Covid restrictions days should be brought separately from Eid holidays. The government should not shut down production and transportation for 10 days as the country simply cannot sustain such production and export loss.