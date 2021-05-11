Covid-19 death toll crosses 19,000 mark

Pakistan has surged past another grim landmark for coronavirus deaths as it reported 113 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 19,106 nationwide.

According to the data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday, 3,084 people tested Covid-19 positive during the last 24 hours after 38,883 tests were conducted, taking the total caseload to 864,577. The coronavirus positivity ratio has reached 7.93 percent.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country is 78,959, while 766,492 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The highest number of deaths have been reported from Punjab — 9,125. Around 4,750 deaths have been reported from Sindh, over 3,600 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 716 from Islamabad, 253 from Balochistan, 508 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 107 from Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Punjab, at least 1,486 new coronavirus cases were recorded during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 320,851.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 67 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total death count reached 9,125. The department added that at least 274,131 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet, with 2,306 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

In Sindh, at least 812 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 294,237.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement on Tuesday that 12 more patients died due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 4,765. As many as 271,581 patients have recovered so far from the disease, he added.

Meanwhile, 14 more healthcare workers contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a doctor died of the disease. Those contracted Covid-19 in a day included eight doctors, one nurse and five other members of the healthcare staff.

As many as 157 healthcare workers have lost their lives while battling the deadly outbreak of Covid-19 in the country so far. According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, so far 16,145 healthcare workers have contracted the coronavirus, including 9,639 doctors, 2,314 nurses and 4,192 other staff of hospitals.

Overall 15,441 healthcare workers have recovered from the virus while 531 are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 at homes and 16 under treatment at hospitals, sources said. Most of the healthcare workers infected or died by the virus disease belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,716 health workers have been infected by coronavirus while 55 died in the disease. In Punjab, 3,377 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 28 of them died. In KP, 3,888 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 42 of them died. In Islamabad, 1,459 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 11 of them died. In Balochistan and Azad Kashmir, 778 and 705 healthcare workers contracted the virus respectively and nine died in each region. While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 222 healthcare workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died, according to the sources.