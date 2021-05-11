Palestine Day to be observed on Friday: Ashrafi

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Tuesday said that Pakistan would observe Palestine Day on May 14 — on which either the first or second day of Eid will fall. During a press conference, Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, said that the prime minister has tasked Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi to liaison with other countries regarding the situation in Jerusalem. He questioned the world’s silence on the matter, adding that during PM Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the situation in Palestine came under discussion, besides the issue of Kashmir. Pakistan has strongly condemned the violence against Palestinians that unfolded over the past weekend and continues. Worshippers gathered to pray on the holy night of Laylat-ul-Qadr were attacked in the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces on Friday night. Since then, the violence has escalated, leading to at least 26 Palestinians being killed, including nine children, and hundreds injured.













