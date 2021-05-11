Saudi Arabia to require arriving visitors to quarantine for a week

Foreign citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia must quarantine for a week in government-approved accommodation starting May 20 to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Saudi civil aviation authority (GACA) said on Monday. As the kingdom reopens, exempted individuals such as Saudi citizens, flight crews and diplomats will have to quarantine at home unless they are vaccinated, state news agency SPA said, citing an interior ministry official. Airlines are required to contract accommodation approved by the tourism ministry to house people in quarantine. The cost will be added to airfare. Fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if they present a vaccination certificate. Non-Saudi travelers over 8 years old must show a negative PCR COVID-19 test result less than 72 hours old.













