Punjab Covid vaccination centres to remain closed on Eid: Yasmin

COVID vaccination centres in Punjab to remain closed on the first and 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr, said provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday. The minister said all the vaccination centres across Punjab are currently operational and masses are being vaccinated against the pandemic. Dr Yasmin said after strict adherence to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), vaccination is 2nd most important step to take. Commenting on the oxygen issue in the province, the minister underlined the need of the plantation to deal with the environmental change and added that only in Lahore more than 1.1 million saplings have been planted in the last 2 and half years. Earlier, the Punjab government had decided to double staff at the vaccination centres established across the province in the wake of increasing COVID cases.

Talking to journalists, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that vaccination staff is being doubled at the centres to cope with the prevailing situation of the pandemic. She had said that the number of vaccination centres was also being increased to facilitate the masses. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has decided to strictly implement the Covid-19 lockdown measures on the Eid-ul-Fitr festival in order to curb the spread of the virus. A session was conducted in the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review the situation of the pandemic in the province. Raja Basharat said that more public movement will become the reason for more increase in coronavirus cases.