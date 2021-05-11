Pakistan Navy starts ration distribution among people in Gwadar

Pakistan Navy has started distribution of rations in rural and urban areas of Pasni Tehsil of Gwadar District on the coast of Balochistan. According to official sources, on the special direction of Commander West Pakistan Navy under the supervision of Lieutenant Commander Furqan Shaukat ration bags were distributed among hundreds of deserving families in rural areas on the second day as well. The ration bag contained flour, rice, lentils, spices, salt, leaves, dates, spirits, etc. So far, thousands of families have benefited from the Pakistan Navy’s charitable work. On the occasion, CO of Pakistan Navy, Capt Abid Hussain said that Pakistan Navy is a family force for the people of Gwadar saying that apart from occasional medical camps and other social work in Gwadar, the Pakistan Navy is also distributing rations to the citizens throughout the month of Ramazan.













