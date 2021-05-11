Karachi Police Chief says controlling street crimes top priority

Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi imran Yaqoob Minhas Tuesday ordered to formulate strict strategies to control street crimes in megalopolis, declaring the street crimes control as top priority of Karachi Police.

Right after assuming the office, Additional IGP-Karachi, held meetings with senior officers of Karachi Police and ordered to adopt strictest measures to control street crimes in the city, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police. Imran Yaqoob Minhas said that he would pay surprise visits to review the performance of the Station House Officers (SHOs). Karachi Police Chief said that no negligence would be tolerated in implementation of COVID-19 SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He warned of strict departmental action against SHOs failing to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs. Imran Yaqoob Minhas urged his officers to maintain a friendly attitude towards the public and maintain mutual cooperation. He said the Investigation Department was the backbone of the police. He directed to review the steps taken for the improvement in the investigation department. Karachi Police Chief directed the Investigation and Operations Departments to coordinate in every possible way from the joint registration of cases to the arrest of accused and execution of sentences by the courts.

He issued directives to Traffic Police to carry out operations in accordance with the law by adopting a strategy in a professional manner. Traffic Police was directed to take full action against encroachments and illegal parking in the city. Additional IGP – Karachi directed the junior police officers to be polite to the people during road checks and lockdowns and at police stations also.