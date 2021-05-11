Shehroze becomes youngest mountaineer to summit Mt Everest

Pakistani mountaineer Sheroze Kashif has made history as he became the youngest mountaineer to climb the world’s highest peak — Mount Everest.

Kashif is the fifth Pakistani to summit the peak and has also won the title of the world’s youngest climber.

Kashif, who is 19 years old, has also climbed Broad Peak before, (8,051 metre), the world’s 12th highest mountain. He climbed Mount Everest at 5:05 am on Tuesday morning. At 8,849 metres, Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world.

Earlier in February, 23-year-old Asad Ali Memon, aiming to become the youngest Pakistani to attempt the speed ascend record, left the country to climb the Kilimanjaro. Growing up in Larkana, he stumbled upon mountaineering while attending a workshop on extreme sports in Karachi.

Memon has been on the go with his series of climbs for almost two years, earlier climbing Mount Elbrus in Russia (Europe’s highest peak) and Mount Aconcagua in Argentina (highest South American peak).