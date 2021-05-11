Huddle in Jeddah: PM Khan attends banquet hosted by Saudi businessman

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, attended a banquet hosted by his personal friend and a reputable Saudi Businessman Khaled Al Juffali at his home in Jeddah, as the premier attempts to attract Saudi investment in Pakistan’s various sectors.

The Prime Minister was received by Mr Juffali and other Pakistan Businessmen Imran Chaudhry upon his arrival. During the banquet, the Prime minister urged Saudi businessmen to tap investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the tourism sector in the northern areas of the country as his government is aggressively promoting tourism and simultaneously developing infrastructure. Juffali is the Chairman of Dubai-based Cinergie Group, who also hosted other saudi businessmen including senior members of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party who had accompanied the prime minister during his official visit. The banquet was also attended by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmmood Qureshi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Punjab’s Food Minister Aleem Khan, State Bank of Pakistan’s Governor Raza Baqir and Senator Faisal Javed.