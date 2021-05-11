Grace and elegance personified in Humayun Alamgir’s creations

Menswear designer Humayun Alamgir’s passion for men’s fashion began at a very early age. He was born and raised in Karachi. Humayun Alamgir was a former sportsman and now fashion designer.

Humayun Alamgir discovered an extremely creative side to him and thus started his journey in 2005. Unlike many other designers, Humayun hadn’t taken up Fashion Designing in his university but with endless days and nights of hard work and determination, he is now considered as one of the top designers for men’s wear in Pakistan. According to Humayun Alamgir “Fashion is not just for looking good, it is to paint your personality without communicating with others,”

Alamgir is a well-known personality when it comes to the Pakistani fashion industry. He started his business back in 2005 and went on to become an important asset that contributes to the industry. Through his exclusive design, he has successfully set a milestone in menswear. Humayun Alamgir is Famous for men’s wear. There is no doubt that that the brand has gained a community of loyal customers. Humayun Alamgir is ensuring excellent customer service and quality ensembles. Humayun Alamgir just opens his new branch in Karachi. He uploaded a video about the newly launched store in Bahria Town Karachi. It is the 1st designer outlet in Bahria Town. They are promoting fashion around every corner of the city and this time in Bahria Town Karachi.

You can also visit the newly launched store in Bahria Town, Karachi.