I don’t really feel the best on Father’s Day: Hania

This Mother’s Day, while the majority of celebrities marked the occasion with love and heartfelt celebrations, Hania Aamir turned to sympathise with those who may not have the best relationships with their parents.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aamir shared a special video wishing her “gorgeous” followers a happy Mother’s Day before opening up about her own strained relationship with her father.

“I am sharing something very personal and I don’t know if I should but here goes” said Aamir before diving in. “My father Alhamdulillah is alive, well and healthy, but we don’t stay connected,” she said.

“Those are our own issues, but I don’t feel the best on Father’s Day and that’s because we don’t speak to each other,” Aamir added. “I love him, I can’t even imagine if he wasn’t in this world anymore” she said, almost reduced to tears. The 24-year-old star went on to add that much the same way, there are people whose mothers may not be in this world anymore or they might have some personal differences and not talk to each other. “I just wanted to come here and acknowledge that if you’re going through something like this, I see you,” she said.

“It’s okay other people are celebrating and that’s fine. If you feel bad let it pass I just let it pass on Father’s Day. But I am here sending loads of love, and the warmest and most meaningful hugs your way. Hang in there. You got this.”