Armeena is heartbroken over killing of children in Gaza

Like many others who are concerned about Israeli barbarism in Palestine, actress Armeena Rana Khan is also feeling heartbroken.

Taking to Twitter, the actress has shared picture of a child who was gradually climbing the stairs outside Al-Aqsa mosque.

She wrote: “Zamir Nahi kanptay, yahan zameen kamp jaati hai – Unknown,”.

In another tweet, the actress wrote: “You can never justify killing innocent babies and children. I don’t care who or what you’re defending! If you support murdering innocents then please check your moral compass,”. At least 22 people died including nine children in Israeli forces attack on Gaza on Tuesday early morning.