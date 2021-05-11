Bollywood is led by men; ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ has sexism in it: Dia

Bollywood actress, former beauty queen and environmentalist Dia Mirza has acknowledged that sexism exists in the Hindi movie industry.

In an interview with Brut India, the newly married actress even accepted being part of such projects too. In an interview with Brut India, Dia Mirza said, “People were writing, thinking and making sexist cinema and I was a part of these stories. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has sexism in it. I was acting with these people. I was working with these people. It’s crazy. I will give you small examples. A makeup artist could only be a man, could not be a woman. A hairdresser only had to be a woman… When I started working in films there were at best about four or five women on any given crew with a unit strength of over 120… sometimes 180 people.”

Adding more, Dia said, “We live in a patriarchal society and it is an industry largely led by men. So there is rampant sexism. And I think for a large part it is not even conscious sexism because there are so many men who are writers, who are directors, who are actors, who are not even aware of their sexist thinking.”