Iqra pens down a special note for Mother’s Day!

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ leading lady Iqra Aziz takes to her Instagram and expresses just how excited she is for her mother and child to share the same bond she shared with her grandmother!

“From a very KHAAS mother to an even more KHAAS Grandmother-to-be, words aren’t enough to express how blessed I am to have you. I can’t wait for the little one to have you as their guardian angel and for you to shower the same laad pyar that my Naani spoiled me with. So lucky to have you hold my hand through it all. Happy Mother’s Day Maa!” Aziz wrote in her Mother’s Day message to her mom with a lovely click with her mum.

Iqra Aziz further said that she ‘can’t wait for the little one and my Maa to share the same bond’

Iqra Aziz, who has been making waves with her back to back blockbuster dramas, award winning performances, recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Yasir Hussain in July 2021.