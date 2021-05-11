Gauahar Khan shares sunrise to sunset make-up look for Eid 2021!

Eidul Fitr is round the corner but this year is going to be a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, you can still celebrate the festival at home with your loved ones, without breaking any COVID protocol.

Actress Gauahar Khan treated her fans with a perfect ‘sunrise to sunset’ make-up look – which symbolises the fasting period that Muslims undertake during the month of Ramadan for a month before the festival of Eid.

Gauahar posted a 12 minutes and 27 seconds video of herself doing the make-up from scratch for the festival of Eid. The video is in paid partnership with e-commerce website Naykaa.

“EID MUBARAK to everyone! Wishing and praying for everyone’s good health and safety! I’ve created this beautiful sunrise to sunset makeup look in collaboration with @mynykaa on #NykaaTV. This look is indeed perfect for an intimate EID at-home. Do let me know your EID plans in the comments below! Wishing you a safe, happy and intimate Eid celebration. Lots of love from me #StaySafe #StayHome,” wrote the actress on Monday.

In the ‘sunrise to sunset’ look, Gauahar uses hues representing early morning and night to do her make-up.

The ‘Tandav’ actress has also been sharing her beautiful looks in ethnic wear on Instagram for Ramadan.

This will also be Gauahar’s first Eid after getting married. The actress tied the knot with online content creator Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020.