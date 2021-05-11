More value, now: ‘Carrefour Now’ promises free 60-minute delivery across 11,000 products

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan announced today that its Carrefour Now online shopping service will deliver the widest range of products,free of charge until 15 May 2021, as the retail leader backs up its promise to provide exceptional value for all customers through every experience.

Available through the website www.carrefour.pk and the MAF Carrefour app, Carrefour Now provides effortless access to over 11,000 everyday items delivered direct to customer’s doors within 60 minutes, with no need to book a time slot. The promotion deliberately coincides with the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr to provide customers with additional savings and convenience as they shop and prepare for the holidays.

Jean Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “At Carrefour, we aim to deliver the best possible experiences for our customers, meeting their demands in the most appropriate, safe, secure and timely fashion possible. Today, more so than ever, online retailing has become an essential element of our day-to-day, allowing us to safeguard our health, shop with ease and carry on – confidently – with our lives. The addition of free delivery to the Carrefour Now offering only boosts the gains to be made when our customers shop online, particularly with the Ramadan shopping season and Eid just around the corner.” Carrefour Nowis one of several platforms and services introduced to Pakistan as part of the brand’s digital acceleration and commitment to creating tech-driven experiences. These offerings have been launched to reward customers with even more rewarding shopping experiences, serving them with added convenience, value, quality and choice.