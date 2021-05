Investor morale in the euro zone rose in May to its highest level since March 2018 on all-time high expectations and an upbeat evaluation of the current situation, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting the bloc is overcoming the COVID-19 crisis. Sentix’s index for the euro zone climbed to 21.0 from 13.1 in April. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 14.0. A current conditions index moved to positive territory, hitting its highest level since May 2019.