Shaheen’s career-best ‘five-for’ sees Pakistan to big win over Zimbabwe

HARARE: Seamer Shaheen Afridi took a career best five for 52 as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs early on the fourth day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club on Monday. It was the fourth successive series win for Pakistan on a southern Africa tour. Pakistan needed just one wicket at the start of the day and it took a little over 20 minutes for Shaheen to induce an edge from Luke Jongwe (37) to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, wrapping up the contest as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 231 in their second innings.

Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs and have now completed a comprehensive series victory, which followed limited overs success in South Africa. The tourists had elected to bat and posted a massive 510 for eight declared, boosted by a maiden double-ton for opener Abid Ali, who spent almost 11 hours at the crease for his 215. Seamer Hasan Ali claimed 5-27 in Zimbabwe’s reply, skittling the home side for 132, before Nauman Ali (5-86) and Shaheen did the damage with the ball in the follow-on innings, claiming all the wickets to fall. Only Regis Chakabva (80) and stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor (49) offered much resistance to the Pakistan victory charge, with most of the damage done on the third day when the visitors picked up 15 wickets.

Babar looks to West Indies after latest series success: Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauded his players after they completed a successful southern Africa tour with a second straight innings victory over Zimbabwe on Monday –- then looked ahead to his team’s planned tour of the West Indies in July. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar said his players had shown character and he was particularly pleased with the performance of the batsmen, especially man-of-the-match Abid Ali, who scored 215 not out in Pakistan’s only innings. “The partnership between Abid and Azhar Ali was crucial,” he said. Azhar scored 126 in a second-wicket stand of 236. “The confidence of our batsmen will be high and we have an important series in the West Indies coming up,” said Babar. Pakistan are due to play three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals in the Caribbean. Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor said he was disappointed with his team’s batting in both Tests but praised the Pakistan bowlers. “They’re always at you. They’re a world-class attack and they made it very difficult for us,” he said. Fast bowler Hasan Ali was named man of the series. He had match figures of nine for 89 in the first Test at the same venue and took a career-best five for 27 in the first innings of the second Test.