‘Change tsunami’ responsible for all issues in country: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, blaming him for the various problems of the country, a private TV channel reported.

Speaking about PM Imran Khan’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Bilawal said it was unfortunate how the same prime minister, who used to talk about not obtaining loans from other countries, was carrying the “begging bowl” with him everywhere in the world. “Mr prime minister, surely you hold vast experience in collecting donations. However, countries do not run on donations alone,” he said. Bilawal said the prime minister had borrowed money from China to return Saudi Arabia’s $3bn loan, adding that the incumbent government’s inept economic policies have made life for the common man very difficult. “If the money we receive from loans continues to get wasted in corruption, the common man will continue to bear the burden of inflation,” he said. “Imran Khan, you should come out of your palace in Bani Gala,” he added. Each Pakistani, Bilawal said, is under the debt of nearly Rs0.2 million, while paying the price of Imran Khan’s ineligibility. “The government isn’t even able to payoff billions of outstanding dues to China in view of the crisis due to the circular debt.” Bilawal further added that, “Foreign investors and governments are reluctant to make any investment during Imran Khan’s government.” “The reluctance of the Chinese government to release $6 billion for ML-I railway track is a reflection of their lack of confidence on the PTI government,” he maintained.