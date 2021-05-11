PM visits PIMS, takes round of Covid ward

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday suddenly arrived at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and took round of a Covid ward, besides enquiring about the coronavirus treatment facilities.

The prime minister asked the authorities and doctors on duty about the latest number of Covid-19 patients being treated in the dedicated wards and the daily emergence of new cases. He was apprised that a total of 121 coronavirus patients were being treated in the wards. There was sufficient and smooth supply of oxygen, he was told.

The prime minister wearing a personal protective gear also visited the Covid ward and stressed upon adherence to complete standard operating procedures.