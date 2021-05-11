50 year old man found dead near Thatta

A 50 year old, Imam Bux, was found dead in mysterious circumstances on Monday at a farmhouse near Gujjo town of district Thatta.

The area SHO told, that the police had recovered the murder weapon that was an axe,which was lying beside the body of the deceased. He said that the body carried deep wounds. The area police shifted the body to BHU Gharo for autopsy and later handed it over to the heirs, however, the first information report of the incident was yet to be registered. The farmhouse is owned by a local landlord and the deceased was a watchman of that farm house for the last 7 years.