Punjab CM chairs meeting to map out ADP priorities

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting in his office to map out the annual development programme’s priorities for the financial year 2021-22. The meeting expounded suggestions to include Punjab-based mega development projects in the public sector development programme.

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, P&D chairman and others attended the meeting while Federal P&D Minister Asad Umar, Federal Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and NHA chairman participated through video-link.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that social sector development would be prioritised in the next ADP. The regional needs would be prioritized in development schemes as a separate development package had been devised for every district in consultation with the respective MNAs and MPAs, he added. A balanced package has been devised for PSDF by identifying local needs, he added.

The CM apprised that the projects worth billions of rupees were being started under public-private partnership to provide more facilities to the masses by expediting the composite economic development process.

Every area in Punjab will be provided with its rights and new projects were also being started along with timely completion of ongoing schemes, the CM concluded. Federal ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar presented proposals for the next ADP and the participants agreed to further promote synergy between the Planning Commission and the Punjab government.

60 day remission

The CM also approved a special remission of 60 days in the sentences of convicts on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. This will facilitate hundreds of prisoners, incarcerated in various jails, to celebrate the happy Eid occasion with their loved ones. In this regard, the chief minister also asserted the government’s commitment to reform the jail manual according to emerging needs for bringing ease to the lives of inmates.

The Punjab government was committed to protecting the fundamental rights of detainees.

Condemns attack on FC men

He also strongly condemned terrorists’ attack on FC personnel in Turbat and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of the martyrs adding that brave sons are maintaining peace with their precious blood. The government pays tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs and the terrorists cannot shake the strong commitment of the nation as Pakistanis are united for complete elimination of the menace of terrorism, he added and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Covid-19 SOPs

The CM also directed the line departments to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona SOPs as there was no room for any negligence in this regard. In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that timely steps had been taken by the government for the protection of the life of people, adding that observance of precautions was an effective way to deal with the virus. The PTI government was standing with the people at this difficult moment while the citizens should remain confined to their homes to remain safe from this illness, he maintained.

Condemns attack on Al-Aqsa mosque

Buzdar also condemned attacks on historic Al-Aqsa mosque worshipers and termed it the worst violation of human rights and all humanitarian norms. In a statement issued here on Monday the CM regretted the Israeli forces barged into the Al-Aqsa mosque, during the holy month of Ramzan, and urged upon the international community to take immediate notice of Israeli brutalities. He also prayed for the early recovery of the wounded Palestinians and stressed upon the global conscience to take immediate steps for the protection of Palestinians.